USAID

Arian Tokuda
Arian Tokuda
USAID illustrations ux designer ui designer ux design ui design ux ui illustration
USAID leads international development and humanitarian efforts to save lives, reduce poverty, strengthen democratic governance and help people progress beyond assistance. The non profit helps families, communities and countries so they can thrive and prosper.
I collaborated with a Creative Director to find the best solution and guidance for the USAID's problem. We come up with a landing page with all the infos and assets they needed following USAID's brand.
I also illustrated several icons and assets for their product pages.
All the illustrations above and below on this page were designed by me.

Posted on May 17, 2021
