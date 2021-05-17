Lazy Lamb label design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed this label for a brewery. I started with the illustration in procreate, then I imported it into Illustrator to add the text and decide the typography and finally I imported it into Adobe Dimensions to render it on these cans that I posed. Let me know what you think!