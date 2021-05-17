Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matias Ferrero

Lazy Lamb label design

Matias Ferrero
Matias Ferrero
  • Save
Lazy Lamb label design beer art label beer can typography design branding art illustrator illustration graphic design
Download color palette

I designed this label for a brewery. I started with the illustration in procreate, then I imported it into Illustrator to add the text and decide the typography and finally I imported it into Adobe Dimensions to render it on these cans that I posed. Let me know what you think!

Matias Ferrero
Matias Ferrero

More by Matias Ferrero

View profile
    • Like