Spiiin

Spiiin logo design branding logo design concept logo designer music logo record label graphic design graphicdesign graphics logodesigns adobe dailylogo logo desings logo design a logo logodesignersclub logodesigner logodesign branding dailylogochallenge logo
SPIIIN, Music Record Company
Dailylogochallengeday36

The "clef" symbol which is found in musical written notes looks much similar to the letter "S" so I decided to combine that with an outline of a vinyl record and the symbol of sound waves.
I went for this simple approach as clef is known to almost everyone thus creating a memorable logo.

Let me know what you feel about the logo.

