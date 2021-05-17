Trending designs to inspire you
SPIIIN, Music Record Company
Dailylogochallengeday36
The "clef" symbol which is found in musical written notes looks much similar to the letter "S" so I decided to combine that with an outline of a vinyl record and the symbol of sound waves.
I went for this simple approach as clef is known to almost everyone thus creating a memorable logo.
Let me know what you feel about the logo.
Need logo?
Mail me at hpgraphics2021@gmail.cpm