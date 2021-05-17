SPIIIN, Music Record Company

Dailylogochallengeday36

The "clef" symbol which is found in musical written notes looks much similar to the letter "S" so I decided to combine that with an outline of a vinyl record and the symbol of sound waves.

I went for this simple approach as clef is known to almost everyone thus creating a memorable logo.

Let me know what you feel about the logo.

Need logo?

Mail me at hpgraphics2021@gmail.cpm