Daniel Rotter

Printhouse - Logo sketch

Printhouse - Logo sketch design symbol mark branding logo minimal printing rolled paper concept paper sketch house print printhouse
In the last weeks I worked on the logo for PRINTHOUSE. Unfortunately I can't show you the finished logo yet, but here is one of the rejected logomarks.

More coming soon..

Logo Designer from Stuttgart, Germany
