Website Banner

This banner was made for the website of my major work. My design team worked with a games student to design the visuals for his trading card game. The art was commissioned and we made card frames for all the card types.

This banner was made to be highly visual and capture the users interest when they enter the site. It showcases one of the major characters and some of the cards. The character faces the content to draw users attention to the rest of the banner. The logo, text, and arrow were on top of the rest which was a background image, making it responsive for mobile screens.

See the site live here: https://s1017383.student.saesydneyportfolio.com/wordpress/