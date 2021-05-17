I have developed the design of InTempo App for Alina Holovatiuk as for the finalist of Lexus Design Award 2021.

My responsibilities were from analysis of other similar services, design of user experience (e.g., user flow, Business Canvas Model, User Journey Map, etc.) to actual design of user interface from the design system till the communication with developer during real deployment of the application for iOS inclusively. Moreover, I was collecting user feedbacks and designing changes based on it after the first release.

InTempo is a rhythm-based anti-stress game that has two play modes. The user is aimed to select the song he likes and follow its beat by tapping on the smartphone's screen. If the user has InTempo iPhone case, he is also able to follow song's beat by tapping on it, while using Beat Mode. If the user does it correctly, the circle becomes bigger and he receives a small vibrating feedback. In order for user to control his success, the song's beat rate is shown near to the circle as well as his one.

Now the app is available on App Store. The second release is coming soon!