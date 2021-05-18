Bulma illustrates

Doctor and Patient

Bulma illustrates
Bulma illustrates
Hire Me
  • Save
Doctor and Patient medical illustration character illustration illustrator editorial illustration freelance illustrator package illustration photoshop illustration character design
Doctor and Patient medical illustration character illustration illustrator editorial illustration freelance illustrator package illustration photoshop illustration character design
Download color palette
  1. Untitled_Artwork 209.jpg
  2. Untitled_Artwork 210 copy.jpg

Two illustrations created for Aiocare, a manufacturer and producer of ultraportable spirometer device which helps to control asthma.

Bulma illustrates
Bulma illustrates
Freelance illustrator | Character design
Hire Me

More by Bulma illustrates

View profile
    • Like