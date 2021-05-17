Tottenham Hotspur, Classic Kits Football Team Print

Trending designs to inspire you
'Perfectly imperfect' digitally hand drawn collection of classic Spurs football shirts as suggested by fans.
A great addition for Father's Day, a super fan above the bed or that man cave you have been building over lockdown!
Interested in the print? Head over to my shop > https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/offsideillustrations/