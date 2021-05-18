Kamil Glowinski
Autentika

Teamwork - Tasks Board concept redesign

Kamil Glowinski
Autentika
Kamil Glowinski for Autentika
Hire Us
  • Save
Teamwork - Tasks Board concept redesign app clean tasks task manager to do list to do clean ui web app webdesign web ui saas saas app teamwork
Download color palette

Hi there 🚀

Another shot from personal project of Teamwork app redesign. This time preseting Tasks Board page. Tell us what do you think about this idea 😎

We're available for new projects! Tell us more about your idea at kontakt@autentika.pl

09ea8a3100e55df2cf797f86f4cd988d
Rebound of
Teamwork - Dashboard concept redesign
By Kamil Glowinski
Autentika
Autentika
Hire Us

More by Autentika

View profile
    • Like