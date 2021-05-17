Ilham Satya Pratama

36 Days of Type 08

36 Days of Type 08
Here they are, my complete collections of building-inspired illustration for 36daysoftype08 on my Instagram. It was my first time to experience making some illustrations for 36 days straight. Exhausting? Yeah, kinda. But it worth the result. Maybe I need to put more effort and time into this kind of project in the future.

You can see it more with a silly caption on my Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/lhmsp/

