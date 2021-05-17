Trending designs to inspire you
Editorial illustration in the back cover of EL SALTO #40, for an article talking about Kanye West's Sunday Services.
Client: EL SALTO
Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo
Issue: #40
Year: 2020
Text: Layla Martínez
