Sunday Services

Sunday Services illustration 2d editorial editorial illustration back cover kanyewest music art comic style artwork women
Editorial illustration in the back cover of EL SALTO #40, for an article talking about Kanye West's Sunday Services.

Client: EL SALTO
Art Direction: Byron Maher & Sancho Somalo
Issue: #40
Year: 2020
Text: Layla Martínez

