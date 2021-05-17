Magento 2 Google One Tap Sign-in extension by Meetanshi integrates Magento 2 store with Google One Tap Sign-in feature to easily sign-in or sign-up on a website with a single tap and thus, enhancing the user experience of the store.

Using the sign-up forms for the users is a traditional and quite lengthy process. It becomes too tedious and boring to remember passwords or recall using which account they have signed-up or either they have already registered.The solution to this problem in Google’s One Tap Sign in facility that can be leveraged for Magento 2 store customers.

The Magento 2 Google One Tap Sign-in extension by Meetanshi integrates Magento 2 Store with Google One Tap Sign-in feature that allows users to login and sign-up easily by single tap.

Google’s one tap sign-in feature is flawless, cross-platform mechanism designed for Web and Android, supporting multiple types of credentials. The users can easily sign-up and login without any disruption of filling up a signup form. The users get a secure, token based, passwordless account protected by their google account on the online store.

Signing-up and signing-in process becomes easy, eventually increasing the number of customer registrations. Hence, integrating such a feature helps in enhancing a better user experience and can decrease the bounce rate of your store.

Benefits of Choosing Meetanshi’s Magento 2 Google One Tap Sign-in:



• The extension facilitates easy integration of Google One Tap Sign-in with Magento 2 Store and hence improving the user experience of the store.

• Facility to integrate the Google One Tap Sign-in with Magento 2 with the help of client ID obtained at the time of registration with Google API.

• Backend option to auto sign-in users when they return to Magento 2 store on any device/browser even when the session expires

• The users can automatically close one tap login prompt on clicking the background or outside the prompt.

• The admin has the option to set either of the one tap login prompt positions:

1. Top left

2. Top right

3. Bottom left

4. Bottom right

• The admin can add parent domain to display one tap across subdomains.

• Before creating a new account, the user can refer to the privacy policy terms and conditions link in the Google One Tap Sign-in prompt at the set position.

• Using this extension, it auto creates the customer account and the customer successfully gets logged in the frontend.

• A new customer account is auto-created in the backend after one-tap sign up from the frontend

• By using the extension, average sign-ups increase. Thus, speeding up the login and sign up process.

