GuruDatt Creators

Restaurant App

GuruDatt Creators
GuruDatt Creators
  • Save
Restaurant App restaurant creative design branding uiuxdesigner gurudatt creators
Download color palette

Hello folks!!

Have a look at this multi purpose and creative Design. you can use for Receipe app, Restaurant app etc.
Hope you all like it !!

Tools Used: Figma

Press "L" if you like it.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential. Feel free to drop your query on gcdev.info@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
GuruDatt Creators
GuruDatt Creators

More by GuruDatt Creators

View profile
    • Like