Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks!!
Have a look at this multi purpose and creative Design. you can use for Receipe app, Restaurant app etc.
Hope you all like it !!
Tools Used: Figma
Press "L" if you like it.
Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential. Feel free to drop your query on gcdev.info@gmail.com