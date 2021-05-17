Infrant Constructions Logo

Brand Identity of Construction Firm - Infrant Constructions Project

Designed this brand identity for Infrant Constructions Pvt Ltd which is a company that provides construction, interior design, and drip irrigation services. A goal-driven brand with 150 professionals and 100+ projects completed all across the Karnataka State.

This project was really special for me. They came to me with a goal to have an identity that stands with them and can represent their vision in a modern approach.

Keeping their goal in mind and the one thing that makes them innovative and modern is angled lines. So the buildings have their roof inclined.

Complimenting this logo, I added a silver color as their brand color to show the futuristic, modern, and elegant vibes that resonate with their brand.

Hope you enjoy it and let me know your thoughts as always.

