Rebranding for "A Tavola LLC".
www.behance.net/gallery/119422597/Rebranding-A-Tavola
A Tavola was born as an online sales network for home goods in 2011. This concept has been translated into the world of the food service industry. Since 2019 the company has created "A Tavola Network" platform wich provides online ordering system for delivery, pick-up and table reservation and marketing solutions for "Food & Beverage" businesses.