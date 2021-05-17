Detach logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello👋👋👋
This is my new shot in dribble.
Letter D logo concept
Hope you like that, Thank you so much.
follow my profile ,write your opinion in the comment box and if you need a cool design just press the button
'HIRE designer' or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.
For Freelance work Please Contact with me: baruabiswajyoti820@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/biswajyoti.barua
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/biswajyoti-barua-shanto-42a638201/
WhatsApp: +8801791643671
follow my behance work: https://www.behance.net/biswajyshanto