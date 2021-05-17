As covid-19 virus becoming deadly day by day, it is very important for all of us to understand the importance of differentiated treatment has on people. It is only sensible for us to understand that even without a virus around us, differentiating groups on the grounds of gender inequality and sexual orientation is offensive.

Is it even right to discriminate on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender? May 17 marks the international day against homophobia which aims toward raising awareness of LGBT rights violations and stimulate interest in LGBT rights work worldwide.

Raise awareness on International day against homophobia, transphobia, and biphobia (IDAHOTB) and the penalty one could face violating these marginalised groups' rights.