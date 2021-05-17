Meadow Online Pharmacy

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Meadow is an online pharmacy, they needed a mark that shows positive feelings, and because their name is related to nature. I created a logo that combined with plus and a leaf in the negative space and M at the top of the logo.