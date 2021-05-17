Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tubik

Expeditions Website on Mobile

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Expeditions Website on Mobile expeditions tourism education nature history travel mobile website mobile mobile screens website web design web user experience interaction design studio interface ui ux graphic design design
Download color palette

Take another look at the atmospheric website promoting expeditions that allow travelers to explore the unspoiled nature and enjoy unusual destinations. Prominent photo and video content and airy elegant layout let the visitors dive into the mood and get impressed from the first seconds. Here's how it looks on mobile. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of product page design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Expeditions and tous website tubik
Rebound of
Expeditions and Tours Website
By tubik
tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like