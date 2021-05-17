MadeByShape

REPENTANCE x SMILE Billboard

MadeByShape
MadeByShape
Hire Us
  • Save
REPENTANCE x SMILE Billboard flat minimal typography shape illustration icon vector logo branding design
Download color palette

To create a custom Shopify website and new brand identity for REPENTANCE x SMILE, a Manchester-based clothing and footwear brand with a multifaceted approach to bespoke clothing.

Founder, Josue Ziza, approached MadeByShape with an existing Shopify site and Branding that lacked personality, professionalism, and a coherent identity. With a small budget, we transformed their brand to mirror their unique enhancements of classic silhouettes.

Check out the case study
https://madebyshape.co.uk/work/repentance-x-smile/

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
MadeByShape
MadeByShape
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MadeByShape

View profile
    • Like