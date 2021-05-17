Freight First Brand | Day 4 | Loco Core Challenge

Trending designs to inspire you
Freight First is an intermediary broker between a shipper who has goods to transport and a trucking company who has capacity to transport goods from point A to B. The entire foundation of the company is built on trust and security as they specialise in transporting high value sensitive cargoes and finding optimal and secured routes for the same. The Logo describes the cutting edge service of the company along with the color of Trust and Security. The Shield has border lines which depict the company's ideals of finding the optimal routes for sensitive cargo.