To create a custom Shopify website and new brand identity for REPENTANCE x SMILE, a Manchester-based clothing and footwear brand with a multifaceted approach to bespoke clothing.
Founder, Josue Ziza, approached MadeByShape with an existing Shopify site and Branding that lacked personality, professionalism, and a coherent identity. With a small budget, we transformed their brand to mirror their unique enhancements of classic silhouettes.
