Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Full project on BEHANCE
BELTEL JSC has been operating on the market for 25 years. The company is building a comprehensive low-current infrastructure for enterprises in the oil and gas industry, retail, the hospitality industry, healthcare, education and other industries. Objective: To develop a modern corporate website that distinguishes the company against the background of the same industry sites.