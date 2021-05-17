Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie

[REDESIGN]~ Tokopedia LOGIN, DARKMODE

Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie
Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie
  • Save
[REDESIGN]~ Tokopedia LOGIN, DARKMODE dark theme dark mode dark ui figmadesign figma tokopedia design branding website design website web design webdesign web ux ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋🏻, ⁣
This time I tried to create a login page for the TOKOPEDIA website. and I tried to make the UI in dark mode.

Hope you guys like it
-----------------------------------
You can press "L" to display ❤️. Your thoughts and suggestions will be appreciated.
------------------------------------
Available for the Send Email project
sidiqmuhamad99@gmail.com

You can follow me
Instagram
Indonesia

Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie
Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie

More by Muhammad Aulia Asshiddiqie

View profile
    • Like