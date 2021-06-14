Appzi - CSAT Page

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi 👋,
Today, I would like to share with you a design I've done recently for a local startup called Appzi. Appzi develops a widget that anyone can install on their website and get user feedback, easily and in a very nice UI.
If you like what I do and you are interested in hiring me, please send me an email: cristiandmain@gmail.com
Connect with me on LinkedIn
Follow me on Dribbble and Behance.