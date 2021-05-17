What Is Mini Bitumen Sprayer And Its Features And Advantages | A

A mini bitumen sprayer is a very compact machine. It comes with many features and benefits. It is fitted with a hand spray nozzle on a heating and pumping unit attached to a tank. The tank supplied is fully insulated and the machine is ideal for small jobs where the truck-mounted bitumen sprayers cannot go. We are manufacturing and exporting this in 2 models and capacities – 2 tons and 3 tons.

