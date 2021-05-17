Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Flexnode.io Logo Design

Flexnode.io Logo Design abstract modern hub logotype appicon tech technology fintech software creative symbol logodesign l a z y d o g j u m p e d o v e r t h e q u i c k b r o w n f o x monogram branding brand identity design icon logo
Logo design for Flexnode.io - a project rethinking data centers to meet the needs of the future.

✉️ Let's work together - dstuoka@gmail.com

Email - Website - Behance - Instagram - Playbook

