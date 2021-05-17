Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prateek Singhal

Modern and Chic Design Invoice - Free Sketch & Figma files

A design invoice shouldn't look as boring as normal invoice, so I created a free template for designers to use for Design invoices that looks modern, simplistic and elegant, feel free to make your own changes.

Download Sketch & Figma files:-https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Oh0tl9991gEEKfGX-X2CJiPLNw_cXee4/view?usp=sharing

