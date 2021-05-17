Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App UI/UX for car renting inside university

Uni Shar car is car rental service inside a university for students.
What i have done:

* Users Research
* User Pain points
* User experience (UX)
* User interface (UI)

What Tools I used:
* Pen & Paper (for almost everything before coming to computer)
* Adobe XD
* Adobe Photoshop

Thanks for watching.
You can contact me on pareekan@me.com for your project.

Posted on May 17, 2021
