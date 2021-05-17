A Sports Presentation Freebie | FIGMA | 13 SLIDES | Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Everyone,
Have a look over a freebie, presentation can save you a lot of time for creating Presentations for clients / stakeholders / Team mates / professional sports presentation. All dummy content incorporated.
https://www.figma.com/community/file/976145834683220952/Sports-Presentation-Freebie
contact me live:gmadaan91