Nashra Farid

JUST A BEGINNING :)

Nashra Farid
Nashra Farid
  • Save
JUST A BEGINNING :) illustration typography ui design
Download color palette

Okay so this is my first design...TBH I was always interested in designing so starting with something basic I chose my favorite color palette and a grid background adding a motivational quote to it and yeah it's done....Umm yes I also added glitter in the Background to make it attractive!

View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2021
Nashra Farid
Nashra Farid

More by Nashra Farid

View profile
    • Like