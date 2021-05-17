JUST A BEGINNING :)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Okay so this is my first design...TBH I was always interested in designing so starting with something basic I chose my favorite color palette and a grid background adding a motivational quote to it and yeah it's done....Umm yes I also added glitter in the Background to make it attractive!