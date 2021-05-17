Multiskill Chatbot

A chat or voice bot should act like a personal assistant. Accordingly, the bot should be familiar with all topics that are important to you.

The problem, the more different requests the bot should be able to answer, the more error-prone the answers become.

Another problem is that usually not one person or department has the whole knowledge to maintain the bot, but several - when maintaining the bot content they get in each other's way.

Our solution:

The chatbot uses different skills. One skill deals with one topic. The number of potential queries per skill remains low and thus the accuracy of the bot remains high.

If the user makes a request that leads to an answer in different skills, the bot takes into account the context of the given answer or asks which topic fits best.