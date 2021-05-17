BluBlu Studios

Moderna

BluBlu Studios
BluBlu Studios
Hire Me
  • Save
Moderna medicine dna white blue minimalistic minimalism design art vaccine coronavirus covid moderna
Download color palette

Here's an illustration from our animation for Moderna, that explains their cutting-edge technology behind their Covid-19 vaccine.
You can watch the animation here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118528601/Moderna-Its-within-us

BluBlu Studios
BluBlu Studios
Design-driven animation studio.
Hire Me

More by BluBlu Studios

View profile
    • Like