Farhad Hossain

Tea Bag Package Design

Farhad Hossain
Farhad Hossain
  • Save
Tea Bag Package Design online designer organic product organic tea product package natural product food pouch pouch packaging box design box package best packaging boxes creative food packaging design package designer online product design product design example package designer tea food bag tea bag food package tea package
Download color palette

I love drinking tea. I decided to make a tea bag packaging when I was drinking tea and I saw a tea bag package in front of me. I came up with a idea and visualized it.
Click Here to Contact me:
Fiverr
farhadhossaingraphics@gmail.com

Farhad Hossain
Farhad Hossain

More by Farhad Hossain

View profile
    • Like