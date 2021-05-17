Erin McDougle

Are you wild like me?

Are you wild like me? flourishes floral pattern flower pattern flowers bros wolf alice wolf vintage retro western wild west wild floral typography design lettering art illustration lettering
Inspired by the song Bros by Wolf Alice - this is a piece i created last year!

