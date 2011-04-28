Morgan Allan Knutson

Sidebar icons for OpenGovernment

Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson
  • Save
Sidebar icons for OpenGovernment icons icon set icon
Download color palette

Here are some icons that I've been working on for OG.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Morgan Allan Knutson
Morgan Allan Knutson

More by Morgan Allan Knutson

View profile
    • Like