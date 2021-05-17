Twisha Mistry

Daily UI #005 - App Icon - Cinema Cibus

A Simple app icon for an imaginary app called Cinema Cibus.

Cinema Cibus is an app to order food at the multiplex.

"Cibus" means food in Latin, so Cinema Cibus means food in cinema.

I hope you like it. Spread Love!

Posted on May 17, 2021
