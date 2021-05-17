Patricia Gouveia

Flower Power

Flower Power illustration art game art games cute illustration spring stamp design design stamps branding brand identity identity vector flat illustration brand graphicdesign
Oopsie daisy! 🤭🌷✨

Some may say that #animalcrossing is my most played game since COVID-19 hit, and I don’t disagree 😅 I LOVE this sunglasses from ACNH and I had to draw them! 🤗🌸👄🌸

Instagram | Behance

