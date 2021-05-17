Clear Common - Mobile application

Cinnamon has created a refined interaction system between householders, tenants, and contractors. The product unifies the entire system of the building maintenance, issue reports, managing reparations, and payment process. All of the participants have an overview of all urgent points at issue and costs reported via this mobile application. It is a UI redesign of 2 dashboards - one for the admin, the other for the super admin. The dashboard is intended for housekeepers/caretakers of buildings who through this platform have an overview of all urgent problems, costs that its users (people living in these buildings) report via the mobile application.

Thank you, Cinnamon team!

▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀ ▶◀

Who makes Cinnamon agency?

60+ highly skilled and easy-going professionals who relentlessly spring up customer-centric digital solutions. Designers, developers, PMs, and QAs make sure the entire lifecycle of your product runs smoothly and, ultimately, boosts the profit for your business.

Check us out at https://cinnamon.agency/

and

Clutch: https://clutch.co/profile/cinnamon-agency

_____

We are available for new projects, reach us out:

💬 Email: hello@cinnamon.agency