Mental Health Stickers

Living with a mental health disease like anxiety, panic attacks and/or others it’s an everyday battle that can be difficult to do even basic tasks. Don’t get me wrong, we want to make them, but somedays we just can’t.. and that’s (have to be) alright! #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth 💚
