Ajay Soni

Alphabet A Design - A for Apple - 36 Days of Type

Ajay Soni
Ajay Soni
  • Save
Alphabet A Design - A for Apple - 36 Days of Type apple design apple lettering vector design typography alphabet typography alphabet 36 days of type 36dayoftype
Download color palette

Designed alphabet A this time. Started #36daysoftype challenge

Need feedback

Ajay Soni
Ajay Soni

More by Ajay Soni

View profile
    • Like