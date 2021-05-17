Hello folks!! Here is our new Audiolib Logo design concept for Audiolib mobile app design. Hope you like this.

If you haven't checked our #Aubiolib app design, No worries we have attached the post below.

Tool Used: Adobe Illustrator

Have an awesome app idea or want to develop a Logo like this? Mail us your project requirement and get the free quote

sales@webmobtech.com or call us on +91-79-40054145 (India), +1-408-520-9597 (USA)

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.