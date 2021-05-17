Jadon

NVIDIA Mascot Design

This is my submission for the NVIDIA mascot design challenge. The ears reminded me of fortune cookies, so I decided to combine things from traditional Chinese and American Chinese cuisine into my design: fortune cookies, the lucky cat statue, zongzi, sesame seeds, egg rolls, a dumpling, and noodles.

Rebound of
NVIDIA STUDIO Challenge
By NVIDIA Studio
Posted on May 17, 2021
