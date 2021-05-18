Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Viacheslav Olianishyn
obys

Creative practices: from idea to final layout using Figma

Viacheslav Olianishyn
obys
Viacheslav Olianishyn for obys
Hello Friends,

You know that Obys has created the course "Creative practices: from idea to final layout using Figma" for Awwwards Academy.
And this course has already been live for 2 weeks, we have received a large number of pleasant reviews and ratings of this course.
Thanks to everyone who was waiting for it! And many thanks to everyone who bought and completed our course! 🖤

If you are not one of those luckies, you are welcome to buy the course –https://bit.ly/3wpnL8v.

We are open for a new project! Email us — info@obys.agency

obys
obys
We design unique graphic and web experience.
