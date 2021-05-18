Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Friends,
You know that Obys has created the course "Creative practices: from idea to final layout using Figma" for Awwwards Academy.
And this course has already been live for 2 weeks, we have received a large number of pleasant reviews and ratings of this course.
Thanks to everyone who was waiting for it! And many thanks to everyone who bought and completed our course! 🖤
If you are not one of those luckies, you are welcome to buy the course –https://bit.ly/3wpnL8v.
We are open for a new project! Email us — info@obys.agency
Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube