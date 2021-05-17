Rosa Gerdes

Grafitti color palet

Grafitti color palet illustration papercut orange yellow turquoise blue red color scheme
Here I use split complementery colors, Blue, red, yellow.

When I walk around in streets of Denmark I come across grafitti walls. I use the colors from the grafitti to help choosing colors for some of my work.

Posted on May 17, 2021
