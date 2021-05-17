Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee

Crazy cactus

Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
Crazy cactus threedee blendercycles blender3d icon inspiration ui inspiration inspiration 3d icon set cactus ui illustrations blender iconographic iconography 3d icon library resources illustration 3d design
  1. classic.jpg
  2. tesla.jpg
  3. gop.jpg
  4. simpsons.jpg
  5. mars.jpg
  6. GOLDEN.jpg
  7. svk.jpg
  8. night.jpg

What if you some 3D icon like cactus will be inspired by The Simpsons, Game of Thrones or Tesla?

This was fun activity to show you how you can play with our 3D icons.

You can download 3D icons from: http://iconz.design/

If you want to see our other libraries, check our webpage: http://threedee.design/

ThreeDee
ThreeDee
Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
