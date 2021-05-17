Crazy cactus

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
What if you some 3D icon like cactus will be inspired by The Simpsons, Game of Thrones or Tesla?
This was fun activity to show you how you can play with our 3D icons.
You can download 3D icons from: http://iconz.design/
If you want to see our other libraries, check our webpage: http://threedee.design/