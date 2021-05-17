Majestic Pure

ALOE VERA LIQUID HAND SOAP (16 OZ)

ALOE VERA LIQUID HAND SOAP (16 OZ)
Aloe Vera Liquid Hand Soap is a Multi-Purpose hand wash with Tea Tree, Spearmint and Peppermint Oils. Aloe Vera is known to soothe dry and itchy skin as it cleanses away dirt, grime, and impurities. Therapeutic Soap with an Invigorating Scent that keeps you energized while thoroughly cleansing the skin.

Posted on May 17, 2021
