Myicons ✨ v—1.20 | 8,000+ Premium Vector line Icons Pack

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We have reached the mark of 8,000 icons🎉
Thank you for choosing our product and your support🙌
Myicons ✨ v—1.20
8,000+ Premium high-quality vector line icons pack for professional website & apps
Purchase: https://myicons.co
💫 Free update every month ⚡️Growing pack
Myicons✨ v—1.20 — 8,000+ line icons, organised in 77 categories, weight: Regular, Live stroke: 1.5px on a 24px grid. 5 file types included: .svg .ai .pdf .png, IconJar
Use the 🎟 coupon code: "mydribbble" for a little discount
—
We have recently updated files associated with Myicons✨ The new version has been uploaded and is available on myicons.co They're yours for free 🙏
💫List of improvements:
+ 500 new icons (8,020 vector line icons in total) + 1 new categories ( 77 in total):
🔘 + 200 Interface, Essential
🚗 + 20 Car, Service, Parts
📦 + 20 Delivery
🏨 + 20 Hotels
🏦 + 20 Payments, Finance
🛍 + 20 Shopping, E-commerce
🏥 + 40 Health, Medicine
📁 + 40 Folders
📑 + 40 Files icons
🍴 + 20 Restaurant, Cafe
💻 + 20 Hardware, Components
🖥 + 20 Computers, Devices, Electronics
🖊 + 20 Design, Tools
💐 + 20 Romance Wedding
---
Redesign: 180 icons
SVG optimization, Improvements and bug fixes
✨PURCHASE: Myicons | CM
Like what we do? 🙌
Don't forget to follow us on:
Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Facebook