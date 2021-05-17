+Project Scope

A UI Design for a Saas Application for managing/improving Team/Employee's work experience.

+Direct Contribution

I was tasked to design the MVP from wireframing to the GUI Design. Also started to setup the base design system of the brand.

+Design Rationale

💻 Access - For MVP the we design the Admin to work only desktop for the reason it's more efficient for the survey builder, and most of the time they will use this in the office on their company issued desktop/laptop.

On the other hand the Surveys is mobile optimized so that the employees can access it conveniently on their smart phones.

✈ Onboarding - We wanted for the users to easily jump in to our product. We only ask for their work email to activate their trial.

🎨 Visual - We want to appeal to the younger professionals that's why we use purple hue and a lot of colors but still keeping that clean look for better focus.

🌐 URL

https://www.betterteem.com/