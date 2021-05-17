Not An Escape Room - Showcase

See the Not An Escape Room Shot for further details.

It was a fun challenge to create and design the different games for Not An Escape Room. I had user feedback from the first three rooms, Heist, Crypt and Enigma, and used this feedback to build the next several games, including The Manor, a halloween special, Breakout, a prison break challenge, and Cold Case, an expert difficulty detective thriller game, solving an unexplained murder.

Being my first jump into building a business and designing most of the elements, I would definitely change the way I approached parts of it, but that's for another post.

Thank you for reading!